50 Cent Is Bankrupt No More

50 Cent now has a chance to get rich or die tryin’ again, since he’s no longer bankrupt.

The G-Unit leader had his bankruptcy case discharged by a Connecticut judge on Thursday, according to the Associated Press. Fif’ paid off his five-year plan early by ponying up over $22 million. The plan was agreed upon only this past July, meaning that the rapper is more than four years ahead of schedule.

How did he manage this? According to the AP, only $8.7 million belonged to 50 himself. The remaining money was dough he received “in a recent settlement of a legal malpractice lawsuit against other attorneys.”

The bankruptcy plan was set up after 50 hit a bunch of financial setbacks, including owing $7 million to Rick Ross’ ex Lastonia Leviston for leaking her sex tape. Around the same time, his boxing promotions company also went broke, and he owed millions to a headphone company who claimed he stole their ideas.

However, that same headphone company case ended up being the rapper’s saving grace. He argued the law firm that defended him did a terrible job, and it was their fault he lost. Rather than go to court, the firm, Garvey Schubert Barer, agreed to pay 50 the entire amount he owed the headphone company, Sleek Audio. It was that money that allowed 50 to get out of his bankruptcy years early.

No word yet on how 50 plans on celebrating his newfound independence, but be sure to keep an eye on his Instagram for some upcoming flossing.

Story by Comlpex