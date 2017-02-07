50 Cent’s Son Recorded a Diss Track About Him

It is the year of our Lord 2017 and 41 year old Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is still out here being beefed in public. Except the most recent person to send for him isn’t, as you might have expected, Soulja Boy with another rashly recorded song about guns or some shit, but, uh, his actual own kid.

20 year-old Marquise Jackson is an aspiring rapper and he is also 50’s estranged son. Yesterday he released his debut single, titled “Different,” from his upcoming mixtape Escape. On the Dr. Dre-influenced track, he raps candidly about his father (“Lost my pops, he’s still alive”), and in an interview with Rap Up, he explained more about their relationship: Click to read more

Story by Noisey