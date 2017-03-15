American Black Film Festival Trip Giveaway

We’ve got your chance to win a trip for 2 to the 2017 American Black Film Festival June 14-18 in Miami Beach!

Named one of the coolest film festivals in the world, enjoy 5 days of movie and TV show premiers, celebrity panels, parties and more. Just enter the necessary information below and you could be on your way via roundtrip air transportation from Los Angeles to Miami, hotel accommodations, all access passes to all the activities … Whether you are an aspiring filmmaker or an avid moviegoer, this is the conference for you!