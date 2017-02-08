AN URGENT MESSAGE FROM MAYOR AJA BROWN

Fix Our Streets Now!!!

Dear Compton residents, visitors and stakeholders,

Known as the Vital City Services and Neighborhood Protection Measure, Measure P was passed by Compton residents last June and added a one percent sales tax on taxable items bought in the city to repave all of the city’s streets, establish a street maintenance fund, increase lighting, strengthen public safety and stabilize basic city services. Measure P is expected to garner $8 million annually.

We all know that our streets desperately need to be repaired. For those of you who followed my campaign, you know that I promised to introduce a measure to not only fix our streets—but to maintain them and secure the funds for the future so that regardless of who is in office, our tax dollars will be used for what you intended them to be used for.

Unfortunately, my colleagues on the City Council have refused to adhere to the will of people and refuse to take action on fixing our streets.

I’m launching the grassroots initiative Fix Our Streets Now! Compton to mobilize residents to make their elected officials do the right thing and fix our streets!

Please join me in calling, emailing and speaking to Compton’s City Council Members and telling them to fix our streets now! Click here to help take action