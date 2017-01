It’s official! The Chargers are returning to their birthplace, Los Angeles, ending a 55-year stint in San Diego.

Chargers Chairman Dean Spanos confirmed Thursday the NFL team’s decision to relocate in a letter posted to Chargers.com.

Spanos told ESPN, “I’m looking forward, not backward.”

The Chargers last played in Los Angeles in 1960 for their inaugural season before moving to San Diego in 1961.

Check out the new potential logo below:

Source: ESPN