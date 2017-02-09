Aretha Franklin announces her retirement

Queen of soul to record album with Stevie Wonder before she quits, though she won’t ‘sit down and do nothing’

Aretha Franklin, the queen of soul, has said she plans to retire this year. She told the Detroit TV station WDIV Local 4, the city’s NBC affiliate, that she planned to record an album for release in September before retiring.

“I must tell you, I am retiring this year,” she told reporter Evrod Cassimy. She said her new album would feature production by Stevie Wonder, and she was “exuberant” about it. However, she said that despite retirement, she wouldn’t be stopping completely.

She said she planned to do “some select things, many one a month, for six months out of the year”, but that she wanted to spend more time with her grandchildren as they went off to college.