Beyoncé Just Put All Those Coachella Rumors To Rest

When Beyoncé announced her pregnancy in a record-breaking Instagram post, the Internet (as expected) went insane, fueling a wave of hilarious memes and wild conspiracy theories about her unborn twins. But one question that seemed to constantly surface was whether she would be too pregnant to push through with her plans to headline Coachella in April—and now we finally have our answer. Fear not, ticket-holders: TMZ reports that Bey reportedly has no intention of canceling her scheduled performances, even announcing that she’ll be accompanied onstage by two major yet-to-be-announced artists. (One of them is rumored to be from the Roc Nation roster, the label founded by husband Jay Z.) Judging by the way this past week went for her, we have no doubt the queen has another huge surprise planned for fans come concert day.

Story by The Zoe Report