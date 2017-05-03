Beyonce Reveals Massive ‘How to Make Lemonade’ Box Set

Beyonce announced a collector’s edition box set called How To Make Lemonade set for release this summer. The news comes just after the anniversary of her Grammy-winning record Lemonade.

The retrospective will include a 600-page hardcover book comprising unseen photos from the making of the audiovisual album, personal writing by Beyonce and handwritten lyrics and poetry by Warsan Shire. Georgetown University sociology professor Dr. Michael Eric Dyson wrote the foreword for the new set.

The full package will include the first vinyl pressing of Lemonade with audio and visual album downloads, though the Lemonade vinyl will be available as a standalone. The retail price for the box set starts at $299.99.

How To Make Lemonade Box Set

Side A:

“Pray You Catch Me”

“Hold Up”

“Don’t Hurt Yourself” (Featuring Jack White)

Side B:

“Sorry”

“6 Inch” (Featuring The Weeknd)

“Daddy Lessons”

Side C:

“Love Drought”

“Sandcastles”

“Forward” (Featuring James Blake)

“Freedom” (Featuring Kendrick Lamar)

Side D:

“All Night”

“Formation”

Story By Sarah Grant – Rolling Stones