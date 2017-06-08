Bill Maher’s Ex-Girlfriend Has Advice For Him On Using A Racial Slur

An ex-girlfriend has a recommendation for Bill Maher whenever the “Real Time” host next ponders using a racial slur: Don’t.

Coco Johnsen, a model who dated Maher in the early 2000s, told TMZ Wednesday that anyone who uses the slur is “very insensitive” and had specific advice for her former beau.

“Just use another word next time,” said Johnsen, who is black. “I’m sure that he’s learned his lesson. Maybe a little sensitivity training at the NAACP could do some use.”

A TMZ interviewer attempted to pin down whether Maher used the word around Johnsen, who later sued the comic for palimony, but she didn’t take the bait.

Last week on his show, Maher jokingly referred to himself as a “house n****r” in a talk with Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.). The comedian apologized after intense backlash that resulted in Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) canceling his scheduled appearance on the show.