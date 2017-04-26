BlackGirlMagic Georgia Twins Land $900K In Scholarships

Georgia Twins Land $900,000 In College Scholarships

In recent weeks there’s been a wave of positive news regarding African-American teens being showered with not only college acceptance letters but large amounts of money to pay for their schooling, and today that trend continues.

Most recently, a pair of LaGrange, Georgia twins made national headlines with their inspiring story. Akhya C. and Akhea S. Mitchell of Troup County Comprehensive High School first made their family proud by earning 4.5 GPA and a 3.9 GPAs respectively.

Following that, the girls who applied to 42 colleges received some even more exciting news; they’d been accepted to 40 colleges in 15 different states and landed over $900,000 in scholarships.

The schools include Hampton University, Clark Atlanta University, Lane College and Fisk University. It looks like however, the ladies have their sights set on Washington, D.C.’s Howard University.

Their proud mother Kalitha Reynolds recently chatted with BOSSIP and told us that their extracurricular participation, community service activities and Christian faith all played key roles in their success.

“I attribute their success on being well-rounded members of an organization called She’s D.O.P.E.,” said Kalitha. “They are believers in Christ, involved in many extracurriculars including sports, have over 400 hours of community service, are leaders amongst their peers, and are well respected by their teachers. We are extremely proud of the both of them.”

How awesome is that?

Story by BOSSIP