Chance The Rapper Took The Grammys To Church With A Rollercoaster Performance

Before the televised portion of this year’s Grammy Awards Chance The Rapper was already a winner, taking home the award for Best Rap Performance for “No Problems” with 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne. That victory is the culmination of a crusade by Chance to get free, streaming music eligible for the Grammys, not only for Chance himself but music as a whole. Once the show kicked off, Chano’s night got even more historic when he nabbed the Best New Artist award, and wrap-it-up music be damned, gave a heartwarming acceptance speech thanking God, his parents, his friends and everybody else in between. Then, he added the Best Rap Album Grammy to his trophy case later, to complete the trifecta.

So you have to excuse Chance for having a little extra enthusiasm during his much ballyhooed about debut on the Grammy stage for his impassioned performance of a few Coloring Book tracks at the big show on Sunday. As expected, he ripped the stage, first with a raucous rendition of “All We Got,” then with a touch of “No Problems” to wrap it up.

The performance might as well have been a victory lap for the little rapper that could from the Southside of Chicago, as he bounced around the stage with his trademark 3 hat firmly atop his head, but even on this amazing night for him, he just might have played second fiddle to gospel singer Tamela Mann. Maybe

See video click

Written by BANSKY GONZALEZ