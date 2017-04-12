Charlie Murphy Dead At 57 After Battle With Leukemia

Comedian Charlie Murphy has reportedly passed away at age 57 after a battle with Leukemia.

TMZ reports:

Charlie died in a NYC hospital. His manager says he’d been going through chemo.

He famously co-starred on “Chappelle Show” in some of Dave’s most memorable skits … including the night he partied with Prince.

He also co-wrote some of Eddie Murphy’s movies. He co-starred in “Are We There Yet,” “The Boondocks” and “Black Jesus.”

He recently toured with Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, George Lopez and D.L. Hughley.

We send our prayers and condolences to Charlie’s family including his brother Eddie Murphy and his three children.

Charlie’s wife Tisha Murphy died in December 2009 from Cancer.