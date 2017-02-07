Chloe x Halle Are On A Quest To Revolutionize The Music Industry

The first time that I met Chloe and Halle Bailey was at a private event for Google’s Made With Code. As soon as the 25 students invited to partake in the session from Black Girls Rock, SHE Wins!, Bronx Community Charter School, and Frederick Douglass Academy caught a glimpse of the sister duo, they immediately flocked toward them. Chloe x Halle couldn’t stop beaming in their presence, and it was inspiring to watch them rise as role models for young girls while also showing support for their peers in a space that is predominantly occupied by men. Click to read more

Story by Nylon