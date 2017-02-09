Ciara Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump During an Event With Russell Wilson

Ciara hasn’t been shy about showing off her baby bump, and we’re loving it. On Wednesday, the singer made a sweet appearance with her husband, Russell Wilson, as they attended the 2017 MAKERS conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. While the NFL player looked sharp in a button-down, vest, and dark slacks, his wife accentuated her growing belly with a formfitting white dress and matching jacket. This pregnancy marks the couple’s first child, while Ciara is already mom to 2-year-old son Future from her previous relationship with the rapper of the same name. See pictures click

Story by Pop Sugar