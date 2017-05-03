Colin Kaepernick Personally Donated 50 Custom Suits to Formerly Incarcerated Men

Colin Kaepernick is still waiting for an NFL franchise to give him a chance and sign him. But in the meantime, the quarterback is continuing with his commitment to uplifting communities in need.
His latest charitable gesture? Recently, Kaep personally donated 50 of his custom suits to 100 Suits for 100 Men, a South Jamaica, Queens, New York-based organization which helps formerly incarcerated men transition back into society by seeking gainful employment. The community-based organization is especially meant for men who have been incarcerated at least five years.
Kaepernick’s girlfriend, Hot 97 personality Nessa Diab, re-posted this Instagram footage of her man packing his suits into huge boxes before loading them up in an SUV and personally delivering them to 100 Suits for 100 Men at a Queens, NY, parole office.
Kevin Livingston, of 100 Suits for 100 Men, couldn’t have been more thankful of Kaepernick, calling him a “hero to the men of South Jamaica, Queens.”
“He was a great partner,” Livingston told TMZ Sports, adding that Diab put him and Kaep in touch. “He went above and beyond all expectations to help give these guys a second chance. He’s a hero in my eyes, he’s a hero in the eyes of the guys who are going to be receiving these suits. Colin, you’re the man to me, you’re a hero to the men of South Jamaica Queens.”
