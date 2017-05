Listen to 102.3 RadioFree KJLH for your chance to get on our list as Conga Room presents Music Sessions 2.0

Wednesday May 10…. You could win and be on our list to enter early for the Mac and Amiche Live broadcast And then enjoy live music performances by Ro James and LaPortia Renae…. World Class playlist served by DJ Spinna.

Listen to KJLH and win!!!