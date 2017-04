Cuba Gooding Sr., a popular soul singer and father to the Oscar winner, was found dead Thursday in the San Fernando Valley … TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us Cuba Gooding Jr.’s dad was slumped over in his silver Jaguar, parked on Ventura Blvd in Woodland Hills, CA. We’re told the fire department responded to the scene at 12:58 PM PT and attempted CPR, but could not resuscitate him.

Syory by TMZ