Did Carlos Santana Just Throw Shade at Beyonce: No disrespect meant

Carlos Santana has taken to Facebook to “clarify a comment” he made about Beyonce after Sunday’s Grammys, which stirred up the BeyHive.

“My intent was to congratulate Adele on her amazing night at the Grammies (sic). … I have the utmost respect for (Beyonce) as an artist and a person. She deserves all the accolades that come her way. I wish Beyonce and her family all the best,” Santana wrote: Click to read more

So what was he sort-of-apologizing for?

In an interview ahead of his performances in Australia and New Zealand, the 69-year-old musician said, according to the New Zealand Herald, “I think that Adele won (her Grammys), because she can sing-sing.”

He went on (and here’s the part of the quote that got people fired up): “With all respect to our sister Beyonce, Beyonce is very beautiful to look at and it’s more like modeling kind of music — music to model a dress — she’s not a singer-singer, with all respect to her,” he said.

“Modeling music?” “Not a singer-singer?” Though some on Twitter applauded Santana for voicing his opinion, it’s safe to say Beyonce fans didn’t take too kindly to his words.

Follow F.U.B.U @_catricia_ Prince was a REAL guitar player and Carlos Santana makes margaritas. Don’t @ me



468468 likes

Follow Alex Iosiovich @Alex_Iosiovich When I saw Carlos Santana trending, I was scared he died. But it was just him insulting Beyonce and now I’m scared he’ll be assassinated.



2,0672,067 likes

Follow BlackITgirl @joalmoore Beyoncé sang on point while falling backward in a chair and didn’t miss a beat or lose breath with twins on her diaphragm Carlos Santana



751751 likes

As a result, the legendary guitarist became a trending Twitter topic before he went on Facebook to explain that his “comment about Beyonce was regretfully taken out of context.”

Story by Carly Mallenbaum , USA TODAY