Dylann Roof Gets the Death Penalty

Judge Richard Gergel will formally sentence devout white supremacist Dylann Roof to death Wednesday, for killing nine African Americans at a Charleston, South Carolina, church in 2015.
This comes one day after twelve federal jurors recommended the 22-year-old be put to death.
Roof will become the first federal hate crime defendant to be sentenced to death, a spokesman for the Justice Department said.
In his closing arguments, Roof, who represented himself during the penalty phase, said he felt like he “had to do it” and still feels like he had to do it.
Source: CNN