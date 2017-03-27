Ebony Banks, teen who Facetime’d Beyoncé from hospital bed, dies

Ebony Banks, the teenage cancer patient who recently met her idol, Beyoncé, over Facebook last week, has died.

According to KHOU, Banks, who was being treated at MD Anderson Cancer Center, died on Sunday after losing her battle with stage 4 cancer. A candlelight vigil was held for her that night at Alief Hastings High School.

Banks’ classmates had started a hashtag campaign, #EbobMeetsBeyonce, in order to get their friend her wish to meet her idol, and they eventually succeeded. On Wednesday, the young woman received a video chat call on FaceTime from Beyoncé, and the two exchanged “I love you’s.”

KJLH sends its thoughts and condolences to Banks’ family.

Story by The Grio