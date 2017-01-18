FACT: Obamacare and The Affordable Care Act are the Same Thing

The Affordable Care Act is a US healthcare reform law focusing on providing more Americans with access to a more cost-effective health insurance and improve the quality of health care and health insurance, according to ObamacareFacts.com.

Since President Barack Obama was a huge supporter of the act, signing the bill into law March 23, 2010, it became known as Obamacare. However, Obamacare is just a nickname for the Affordable Care Act. They are not two separate things.

Late night television host Jimmy Kimmel recently hit the streets, speaking to people who happen to love the Affordable Care Act but hate Obamacare without knowing it was the same thing.