This Christmas season, KJLH stands on its legacy of building a House Full of Toys for underserved children across the southland and we invite you, the KJLH listener to join us and donate a new unwrapped toy. We’re serving the children of our community, especially in such a time as this, so we are mobilizing to help bring smiles to kids across our communities. While you are out and about shopping, please don’t forget to take the time to share love … donate a toy to the House Full of Toys Community Toy Drive!

The need is great – especially for the older kids 12-17

You can bring gift cards, tablets and electronic devices, just help us serve them as well as the young ones.

With your help we can fill many houses full of toys this holiday season. Just drop off your toys at the studios of KJLH Radio located at 161 North La Brea in Inglewood or where ever you see the KJLH Street Team! Keep it locked to 102.3FM and kjlhradio.com as we announce more toy drop-off locations, and don’t forget if you’re going to see Stevie Wonder at the House Full of Toys Benefit Concert on December 9 at the Microsft Theater, bring your toy, we’ll be there to accept.

In the meantime here are some exciting events and opportunities to bring your toys:

December 15: House Full of Toys RadioThon

We’ll be posted up outside the studios of KJLH Radio located at 161 North La Brea in Inglewood ready to take your toy donations – just drive up, drop your toys and go on about your merry way. OH! And keep it locked to 102.3 Radio Free KJLH!

We’ll have frequent updates and more information on where and how you can donate toys. The bottom line is we need you help to assist as many children as we can!

December 17: Guy Black live broadcast

Roscoe’s Houses of Chicken and Waffles in Anaheim – 2110 S. Harbor Blvd. 92802

December 18: BiggPwee at the hottest day party!

Tiffany’s on Vine – 1718 Vine St. Hollywood

Take the time to love someone – DONATE to the House Full of Toys Community Toy Drive

Drop off Locations:

KJLH RADIO STATION – 161 North La Brea in Inglewood

ROOTS NUTRITION – 1210 North La Brea Ave. Inglewood, CA 90302 – 310-419-0835

NEW IMAGE DENTAL – 1608 Centinela Ave., Inglewood, CA 90302 – 310-216-9600

Drake Law Frim – 15456 Ventura Blvd Suite 304 – Sherman Oaks Ca. 91403

Chic and Curvy – 206 South Market Street – Inglewood, CA 90301 www.chicandcurvy.com

7-Eleven Location

4343 W. Slauson Ave. Los Angeles 90043

4299 Crenshaw Blvd. Los Angeles 90008

4051 Leimert Blvd. Los Angeles 90008

3708 W. Slauson Ave. Los Angeles 90043

1201 Centinela Ave. Inglewood 90302

437 N. La Brea Ave. Inglewood 90302

345 W. Manchester Blvd. Inglewood 90301

1117 W. Manchester Blvd. Inglewood 90301

913 S. Prairie Ave. Inglewood 90301

1100 S. La Brea Ave. Inglewood 90303

3311 W. Century Inglewood 90303

3018 W. Manchester Blvd. Inglewood 90305

4956 W. Century Inglewood 90304

10801 Hawthorne Blvd. Lennox 90304

8307 S. La Cienega Blvd. Inglewood 90301

We know times are hard … if you know of a family who is experiencing hard times this holiday season then please write us a letter describing the need, ages and gender of the children and send it to [email protected] or to House Full of Toys 161 North La Brea, Inglewood, CA 90301. We’ll do our best to help. We realize the need is great so we can only do the best we can while toys last. You will receive a call from our House Full of Toys staff if we are able to fulfill your request for toys. Thank you so much and may you be blessed in this season.