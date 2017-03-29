‘I Am Not Your Negro’ Reaches the $6.6M Mark

Black film and TV are off to a great start in 2017. As we continue to ride the wave of last year’s successes, we are not only seeing growth in representation at award shows but also as moviegoers. Part of this magic belongs to Raoul Peck’s I Am Not Your Negro, a documentary about the life of literary giant James Baldwin, which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Documentary Feature.

Now, it’s making its mark at the box office.

The film, which has been shown in select theaters around the country, has garnered $6.6 million at the box office so far and it’s still climbing. The documentary will continue to open in new cities around the country, expanding its reach. This Friday it opens on 11 new screens, with plans for continuous expansion through June. The film currently ranks at number 33 on the list of the highest grossing documentaries of all time.

It’s a feat that Peck takes to heart, a mission that he shared with us at our Apple Music Celebration back in February.

“It’s essential that we know our own history. We are able to build our own legacy and preserve who we are,” the Haitian director said. “We need to respect the work of our artists, of our writers, of our intellectuals, our leaders, and that’s part of what constitutes a culture.”

Story by #TeamEbony