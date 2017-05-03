Janet Jackson covers her marital split, her tour and her baby in new video

Talk about packing it all into one video message.

Janet Jackson managed to discuss the resumption of her concert tour, confirmed her marital split, talked about the birth of her child and pointed out to fans that she’d gained weight in a rambling 87-second video posted on Twitter Monday night.

A reclining Jackson, wearing a white top and ball cap as she lounged on white sheets, started off by reintroducing herself to fans, “Just in case you don’t recognize me because I have put on quite a few since I had the baby.”

When a voice off camera, possibly her brother Randy Jackson, added “more than a few” to the weight comment, Janet snapped back, “Can you please be quiet, Randy? Nobody is talking to you. Thank you.”

A special message from Janet for her fans. pic.twitter.com/VXa6h25ksK — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) May 2, 2017

Jackson, 50, also discussed her 3-month-old son Eissa Al Mana, whose picture she posted on Twitter last month.

“I thank God for him, you guys. He’s so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving, such a happy baby,” said Jackson, lapsing into baby talk.

Then Jackson discussed her split from husband Wissam Al Mana. “I just want to keep it real with you guys for a second. Yes, I separated from my husband. We are in court. And the rest is in God’s hands.”

She perked up as she discussed resuming her concert tour, which was postponed by her pregnancy, on Sept 7. “I’m so excited!”

Ticketmaster has listed a number of dates, starting with the Lafayette (La.) Cajundome.

“It’s not about politics — it’s about people, the world, relationships and just love,” Jackson said of changing the tour’s name from Unbreakable to State of the World, before thanking her fans for their support and patience throughout the years.

“I cannot wait to see you on stage September 7,” she said. “See you soon.”

Story by Bryan Alexander , USA TODAY