Janet Jackson Reportedly Splits From Wissam Al Mana

The split comes just three months after she gave birth to their first child.

Multiple outlets are reporting that Janet Jackson’s marriage to Wissam Al Mana, her husband since 2012, is over.

The couple recently welcomed baby boy Eissa Al Mana on Jan. 3, months after the 50-year-old announced she was postponing her Unbreakable World Tour in order to plan her family. Brother Tito confirmed the news last summer during a radio interview with Andy Cohen.

Page Six offers conflicting reports over whether the split was amicable, with one source claiming Jackson thought her husband, 41, “had become too controlling during the pregnancy.”

It is unclear at this point whether the couple had a prenuptial agreement or whether Jackson will seek spousal or child support. Page Six reports Jackson’s net worth at $250 million, an impressive nest egg that is nevertheless paltry when compared to Al Mana’s fortune.

In 2013, the singer revealed she had married the Qatari businessman and billionaire in a private ceremony the year prior, speaking up only to dispel rumors of an extravagant ceremony. It was the third marriage for Jackson, who was previously married to singer James DeBarge (which was annulled) and music video director Rene Elizondo.

Story by Jillian Capewell Huffington Post