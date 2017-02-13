Jay Z and Blue Ivy’s Reaction To Beyoncé’s Grammys Performance is the Cutest

The only thing better than being granted a performance by a pregant Beyoncé for the 2017 Grammys, is being granted the reaction of her husband and five-year-old daughter. After Queen Bey blessed the stage with renditions of her Lemonade tracks “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles,” Jay Z and Blue Ivy were left as wowed as everyone else watching.
And it was the cutest sight to see.
Beyoncé is nominated for a whopping nine gramophones, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. She also made Grammys history by becoming the most nominated female artist in the awards show’s history.
Story by BET
Written by Iyana Robertson