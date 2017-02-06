John Legend Announces Darkness and Light North American Tour

John Legend has his summer plans on lock. On Monday (Feb. 6) the singer announced an extensive North American Darkness and Light tour slated to kick off on May 12 in Miami and run through a June 30 gig in New Orleans. Joined by singer/songwriter Gallant, the outing in support of the Grammy-winning singer’s most personal album to date will hit Nashville, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Saint Louis, Toronto and New Orleans along the way, ending with a gig at the Essence Festival in the latter to wind things down.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the public starting Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. local time; Click here to see dates..

Story by BILLBOARD