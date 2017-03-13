Jordan Peele’s Get Out Crossed The $100 Million Mark At The Box Office

Jordan Peele’s Get Out was an instant box office hit when it debuted in theaters in February, making $30.5 million over its first weekend. But the film, Peele’s directorial debut, has continued to impress at the box office. In it’s third weekend in theaters, Get Out crossed the esteemed $100 million mark, grossing an additional $21 million, Huffington Post reports.

The film is the fastest to reach the mark for production company Blumhouse, which was also behind “Split,” as well as the “Paranormal Activity” and the “Insidious” franchises. Get Out is only the second non-franchise film this year to cross the $100 million mark at the box office.

Story By BEN DANDRIDGE-LEMCO FADER