Kanye West Starring In 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show? See Kim Kardashian’s Message

This would be HUGE! Fans are pushing for Kanye West to perform during the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show, and wifey Kim Kardashian is ALL FOR IT! The reality star posted an incredibly supportive message on Twitter, and you can see it right here.

Every year, the Super Bowl brings in the creme de la creme to perform during halftime. So far we’ve seen Bruno Mars, Beyonce, Katy Perry, and Lady Gaga go OFF…but something feels missing. Oh right, it’s Kanye West! Who better to make a splash at the NFL’s biggest event of the year than the creative genius himself? Nothing has been set in stone yet, but if Kim Kardashian has anything to say about it, there’a chance it could happen next year. The reality star retweeted a post that said, “#KanyeWestForSuperBowl52.”

