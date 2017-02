KJLH Radio Free Black History Daily Jackpot Questions and Winners

Questions for February 1st – Winner: Taylor Butler

1.NAME THE ORGANIZATION WHOSE SLOGAN IS A MIND IS A TERRIBLE THING TO WASTE.

Answer- THE UNITED NEGRO COLLEGE FUND

2.WHAT FAMOUS EDUCATOR AND SOCIAL REFORMER WROTE UP FROM SLAVERY?

Answer- BOOKER T. WASHINTON

3.WHO WAS THE FIRST AFRICAN AMERICAN TO SERVE IN THE TEXAS SENATE SINCE 1883?

Answer- BARBARA JORDAN IN 1966

Questions for Thursday Feb. 2nd – Winner: Sharlene Jones

1.WHO FIRST TAUGHT THE PRINCIPAL THAT BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL?

Answer: JOHN STEWART ROCK

2.WHO BECAME THE FIRST BLACK FOUR STAR GENERAL IN U.S. MILITARY HISTORY?

Answer: DANIEL ‘CHAPPIE’ JAMES JR. –AIR FORCE 1975

3.WHICH ENTERTAINER WAS CALLED THE MOTHER OF BLUES?

Answer: MA RAINEY

Questions for Friday Feb. 3rd – Winner: Angela Smith

1.Question: ADELL NUTTER BECAME THE FIRST BLACK CHAMPION IN WHAT SPORT?

Answer-Darts in 1972

2.WHO WAS THE FIRST AFRICAN AMERICAN TO COMMAND A SPACE SHUTTLE MISSION?

Answer -FREDRICK D. GREGORY IN 1987[ he was the nephew of dr. charles drew]

3.NAME THE NAACP FIELD SECRETARY WHO WAS ASSASSINATED AT HIS HOME IN JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI?

Answer-MEDGAR EVERS IN 1963

Questions for Monday Feb. 6th – Winner: Alica Hammond

1.WHO FOUNDED B.E.T.

Answer: ROBERT JOHNSON

2.IN WHAT CITY DID DR.DANIEL HALE WILLIAMS ESTABLISH THE FIRST AFRICAN AMERICAN HOSPITAL?

Answer: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS IN 1891

3.WHAT NAME WAS GIVEN TO THE PERIOD OF CULTURAL REBIRTH THAT TOOK PLACE IN HARLEM, NEW YORK?

Answer: THE HARLEM RENAISSANCE

Questions for Tuesday Feb. 7th – Winner: Helen Owens

1.WHAT WORLD FAMOUS SINGER AND ACTRESS WAS NAMED SPECIAL ADVISOR TO THE U.S. MISSION TO THE UNITED NATIONS?

Answer- PEARL BAILEY IN 1975

2.NAME THE CHOREOGRAPHER FROM TEXAS WHO FORMED A WORLD FAMOUS DANCE THEATER TROUPE IN NEW YORK CITY.

Answer- ALVIN AILEY

3.IN 1968 WHO LEAD THE POOR PEOPLE’s MARCH?

Answer- RALPH ABERNATHY IN 1968