LA LA ANTHONY’S NEW ‘GOAL DIGGERS’ REALITY SHOW FEATURES T.I.’S ALLEGED SIDEPIECE

*The show must go on for La La Anthony, whose messy split from Carmelo Anthony has not gotten in the way of business.

The actress has partnered with Timbaland to executive produce the reality series “Goal Diggers,” which follows former video vixens, strippers and Instagram models attempting to flip their online fame into bona fide businesses as entrepreneurs.

Among the IG models on the show is Bernice Burgos, the woman recently accused of breaking up T.I. and Tiny’s marriage, not to mention feuded with Tiny on social media.

It’s highly likely that Burgos will address the T.I. drama on the show. Ironically La La is caught in a cheating triangle herself after accusing her estranged husband ‘Melo of having numerous side-chicks during their marriage.

Anthony, who is not a cast member on “Goal Diggers,” was reportedly spotted taping at Sapphire Strip Club in NYC last Friday evening, as one of the cast members works there.

La La gave Bernice a shout out on IG back in February to promote the show: