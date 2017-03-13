LAPD Wants to Meet With Chris Brown to Address Neighborhood Complaints Against Him

Chris Brown’s reported wild behavior has caused the Los Angeles Police Department to request a sit-down with the troubled singer.

According to TMZ, the LAPD division that presides over his San Fernando Valley, Calif., neighborhood have received a number of complaints about the Virginia crooner.

Neighbors have reportedly called in about Breezy’s reckless driving, noise, drugs and even assaults.

According to the report, the cops have given Brown an open invitation to come talk about the accusations as a last resort. “Chris is a chronic problem who takes up a tremendous amount of our resources,” a police source told the site about the their reasoning behind the request.

This comes on the heels of a report that CB is on a “downward spiral,” caused by rampant drug use and anger issues, and facilitated by yes men.

Brown has denied that he is on a path of self destruction. “I am not hurting out here. Trust me,” he said in a recent Instagram video. “Y’all gotta stop with this angry shit. I’m tired of reading about some shit as soon as I got something poppin’. As soon as I want to promote a tour, party, fucking album, anything, y’all bring up something.”

On Thursday (March 9), Chris had a date in court with former girlfriend Karrueche Tran who is attempting to get a permanent restraining order against the singer.

Breezy recently announced he will be headlining The Party Tour, with guests 50 Cent, French Montana, O.T. Genasis and Kap G.

Story By C. Vernon Coleman II – XXL