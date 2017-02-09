Lee Daniels to Direct Oprah Winfrey in ‘Terms of Endearment’ Remake at Paramount (Exclusive)

According to an individual with knowledge of the project, the studio has secured the rights to the project for Daniels to develop.

Winfrey is lining up to play the smothering mother Aurora Greenway, a role that won Shirley MacLaine an Oscar for Best Actress in the original comedy-drama. The original earned 11 Academy Award nominations and won five, including Best Picture.

Paramount had no comment. Reps for Daniels and Winfrey have not responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The remake would reunite the actress with the filmmaker who last worked together on the 2013 hit “The Butler” for The Weinstein Company.

“The Butler” generated Oscar talk — but no nominations — when it opened in August 2013. That fact-based film grossed over $176 million worldwide against a budget of $30 million.

Daniels is repped by CAA; Winfrey is repped by WME