Lip Sync Battle: Jimmy Fallon goes head-to-head with Shaquille O’Neal

With the Tonight Show in Orlando this week, it only makes sense for Jimmy Fallon to give us a Florida-flavored “Lip Sync Battle” segment.

His opponent? NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, a veteran of both the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic, who decided he didn’t need Fallon’s microphone stand, especially since it only came up to his belly button.

And while Shaq’s moves on the court were rarely matched, let’s just say his dancing won’t win him accolades from Carrie Ann and Bruno anytime soon. So it’s good he brought along a ringer: Miami-bred rapper Pitbull helped him out on Bobby Brown’s My Prerogative. (Which got us wondering: Is Shaq really that tall or is Pitbull just that short?)

Fallon then summoned his inner drag queen — and king — doing his best Ariana Grande and John Legend, crooning the updated theme to Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. We have to give him credit for doing an admirable job impersonating Grande’s body language and Legend’s facial mannerisms.

But our favorite number was a surprise. Shaq called for a duet with Fallon on our least favorite Elton John song ever, Don’t Go Breakin’ My Heart. Shaq kissing Fallon on the cheek, slapping him on the bum and scooping him up in his arms may have had something to do with that.

Story by USA Today