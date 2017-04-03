Martin Lawrence is engaged to longtime girlfriend

Martin Lawrence is officially off the market. He and Roberta Moradfar have gotten engaged.

The actor and comedian asked Moradfar to be his wife on March 31, and she accepted his proposal.

And I said "YES!" ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️3.31.2017 marks a huge milestone in my life #Fiance #TrueLove #LoveofmyLife #MyForever #FutureWife #M❤️R #ILoveHim #IconicJewels A post shared by EFFACE Aesthetics (Roberta NP) (@effacebyroberta) on Apr 1, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

Moradfar took to Instagram to share the update. She posted a collage that commemorated the news and shared how much thought went into the engagement ring.

The diamond ring has a square cut diamond. On the underside, Lawrence had “M *heart* R” designed into the band.

“And I said ‘Yes!’,” Moradfar captioned the photos. “3.31.2017 marks a huge milestone in my life.”

Congratulations to the happy couple.

