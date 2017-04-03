Michelle Obama Is Rocking Her Natural Hair And The Internet Can’t Even

KJLH Highlights
The gates of heaven opened and Michelle Obama popped up on timelines in rare form on Sunday night.

Twitter user @meagnacarta shared a photo of Obama rocking her natural hair in a low puff and gray polka dot headband, presumably wearing the purest grade of shea butter. 

It’s not confirmed exactly where the former first lady is or when the photo was taken ― though Barack Obama is currently writing his memoir in the French Polynesian islands ― but that didn’t stop Twitter from having a damn fit. Many social media users noted that they’ve been waiting for this natural hair moment for the longest. Others reveled in the glow of Obama’s melanin.

In a 2015 interview with The Root, Obama’s hair stylist Johnny Wright said Obama has been natural for several years. He said if Obama did abandon a fresh press for her ‘fro, it would possibly be during vacation.

Obama has kept a busy and relatively low-profile life since leaving the White House in January. She’s made a couple of surprise visits to students at Washington, D.C. schools, signed a major book deal with Penguin Randomhouse and just living life enjoying museums, restaurants and SoulCycle.

Live your best life, Michelle.

Story By Taryn Finley

