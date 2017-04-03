MIKE EPPS BRINGS KANGAROO ONSTAGE Some Fans Claim Animal Abuse

Mike Epps brought a kangaroo onstage that appeared to be in distress … now many of Epps’ fans are pissed, and some are even calling it animal abuse.

Epps performed Friday in Detroit at the Festival of Laughs comedy tour, when a man came out with a kangaroo on a leash. Epps egged on the handler to make the kangaroo partake in the show, and grabbed the leash, holding the animal for a photo.

The handler also carried the ‘roo around as it appeared to attempt to run off the stage. Several ticket holders were infuriated, saying … “They’re trash for doing this,” and describing the scene as “violence” and “animal abuse.”

The handler is Javon Stacks, who went viral last week for walking around Detroit with a kangaroo on a leash. He told MLive.com it’s part of a travelling exotic zoo, and claimed to have the proper licenses.

We checked, and it’s illegal to own a kangaroo in Detroit, but a rep for city Animal Control tells TMZ … because the animal appears to be from out of town, it would be up to state and federal authorities to decide if a crime had occurred.

Stacks told us the kangaroo was not harmed in any way Friday night, and the harness he used is not only legal — but preferable to a collar which could hurt the animal.

After the show, Epps posted a backstage video of himself with a different kangaroo which makes it seem like he anticipated backlash. He captioned the clip, “Yeh look how nice Iam 2 him! Theses guys are license zoo keepers ! #iloveanimals.” He later deleted the post.

We reached out to Epps’ rep … so far no word back.

Story by TMZ