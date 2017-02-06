‘Moonlight,’ ‘Hidden Figures’ Actors Receive Santa Barbara Festival Virtuoso Awards

Conversations about an actor’s life were mixed with observations about Muslims and the Supreme Court as the Santa Barbara International Film Festival saluted eight actors for their breakthrough work in 2016 films.

The first recipient of the fest’s Virtuoso Awards on Saturday was Mahershala Ali (“Moonlight” and “Hidden Figures”). He was asked about his SAG Awards speech about being a Muslim, and about his reaction to having his religion “dragged through the mud” for the past months. “The Muslims I know are peace-loving people,” he said quietly, adding that the actions of a few extremists have been reported so much that many people are getting a distorted view of the religion.

Janelle Monae, who also appears in both those films, said she was deeply moved when she first read Barry Jenkins' script for the latter, because it depicted characters who are usually marginalized and discriminated against.

Story by Variety