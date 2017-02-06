Move over, Jack Bauer: Meet the new hero of ’24: Legacy

After the Super Bowl, viewers got a first look at 24: Legacy, the new iteration of the Fox action franchise that made Kiefer Sutherland’s Jack Bauer a household name.

We last saw Jack surrendering to the Russians at the end of 24: Live Another Day, so it’s no surprise that Legacy features a whole new cast of characters, although the show’s iconic real-time format remains the same.

This time, our hero is Eric Carter, played by Corey Hawkins — best known for his breakout role as Dr. Dre in Straight Outta Compton and his ongoing role as Heath in The Walking Dead.

Eric is the leader of an elite squad of U.S. Army Rangers, who, six months prior to the events of the series, killed terrorist leader Sheik Ibrahim Bin-Khalid. In the aftermath, Bin-Khalid’s followers declared a fatwah against Carter, his squad and their families, forcing them into federal witness protection.