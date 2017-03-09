NBA’S NICK YOUNG Burglarized AGAIN ENTIRE SAFE STOLEN

The celebrity burglary extravaganza continues … this time, crooks struck the L.A. home of Lakers star Nick Young (again!) and made off with $500k in cash and jewelry after taking his entire safe!!!

Law enforcement sources confirm … Young’s Valley residence was hit in February when the bad guys entered through an unlocked door and pilfered the NBA star’s valuables.

We’re told crooks took roughly $30k in cash plus 3 gold chains, a custom ring and a locked safe containing other valuables.

Cops are on the hunt for the bad guys.

It’s not the first time Young has been targeted — thieves raided another home Nick was living in at the time back in 2014 and made off with $100k in stuff … including Nick’s beloved Yeezys.

So many stars have been burglarized in L.A. this year — including Yasiel Puig, Alanis Morrissette, Derek Fisher and Cesar Millan — they could start their own support group already.

The only problem with that … who would keep an eye on their houses?

