NEW MUSIC: DJ KHALED FEAT. BEYONCÉ AND JAY Z – ‘SHINING’

MAJOR key alert! Fresh off the Grammys, DJ Khaled shocked the world with his biggest collaboration yet, “Shining” featuring none other than Beyoncé and Jay Z. The motivational anthem, co-written by PARTYNEXTDOOR, finds a pregnant Bey singing about her “winning” streak before Mr. Carter comes in towards the end, rapping about his soon-to-be twins.

“Ran to the dealer / Bought twin Mercedes / The European trucks for the twin babies,” he raps. “Don’t let me have a son, I’ma fool / Send him to school in all my jewels.”

“Shining,” which features DJ Khaled’s son Asahd on the cover art, is the first single off the Snapchat King’s upcoming 10th album Grateful, which will be executive produced by his son.

Listen to Khaled’s most major collaboration yet.

Story by Rap Up