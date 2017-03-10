Nicki Minaj Fires Back at Remy Ma on “No Frauds”

Nicki Minaj was going to respond to Remy Ma—we just didn’t know when. The Queens rapper has finally broken her silence on wax with her new song, “No Frauds,” which also boasts features from fellow Young Money members Lil Wayne and Drake. However, the storyline everyone will be talking about for the next 48 hours is Nicki taking shots at Remy Ma.

And now here we are, with Nicki getting off bars in Remy’s direction over Murda Beatz and CuBeatz’s booming backdrop. Though she doesn’t say Remy by name, the jabs are undeniable. We’re not talking a few lines; a majority of her verse was dedicated to Remy. Peep below via Genius:

Tried to drop “Another One,” you was itchin’ to scrap

You exposed your ghostwriter, now you wish you were scrapped

Heard your pussy on “yuck,” I guess you needed a pap

What type of bum bitch shoot a friend over a rap?

What time of mother leave her one son over a stack?

Lil biddy down basic bitch thinkin’ she back

Back to back, oh you mean, back to wack?

“Back to Back”? Me and Drizzy laughed at that

They say numbers don’t matter

But when they discussing the kings

They turn around and say LeBron ain’t got six rings

I never signed a 360, bitch you wild dumb

That’s why Jay ain’t clear his verse for your album

Shanaynay, you a fraud committin’ perjury

I got before and after pictures of your surgery

Rah took you to her doc, but you don’t look like Rah

Left the operating table, still look like “nah”

Nicki also aims at Remy on “Changed It” with Lil Wayne (“This hoe getting slick so I put on gym shoes, extended my run”), but “No Frauds” is the clear takeaway from tonight and has Twitter on fire. Listen to “No Frauds” on Apple Music or below on Spotify. We suspect a response is forthcoming from Remy Ma, and we probably won’t have to wait too long.

Story by BY EDWIN ORTIZ

Edwin Ortiz is the news editor for Complex Music​.