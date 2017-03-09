NICKI MINAJ I DON’T HAVE TO RESPOND TO REMY MA’S LIES

Nicki Minaj has no immediate plan to respond to Remy Ma’s vicious diss tracks, in which Remy calls Nicki every name in the book, including a cheater, a tramp and a has-been.

Our sources say Nicki feels Remy’s accusations are being exposed as lies by various people, including Lil Wayne, Trey Songz, Ebro and Safaree. There’s a lot of chatter that Nicki will fall off if she doesn’t respond, but she doesn’t buy it.

We’re told Nicki is not hiding … quite the opposite. She’s in the middle of high-profile apprearances at Paris Fashion Week. She’s also featured on 2 tracks that were just released from Future and Gucci Mane. She also just released a new app.

As you know, Remy blasted Nicki, calling her a ho, a bitch, a cokehead, and a disloyal hoochie with bad butt implants. Remy also says Nicki slept her way to the top.

As for the long-term, Nicki isn’t ruling out a counterblast, but she feels right now she’s winning by silence.

Story by TMZ