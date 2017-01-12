Paris Jackson Wants to “Vomit” After Viewing Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson’s daughter was not too please by the controversial casting of Joseph Fiennes playing her father in the new film Urban Myths.

Reacting to the first photos of Fiennes in character, Paris posted her disapproval on Twitter writing, “I’m so incredibly offended by it, as I’m sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit.”

The made-for-television film on Sky Arts, centers around the road trip that Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando take along with Jackson after the September 11th attacks.

A petition to boycott the film has been created by fans with a target goal of 25,000 signatures.