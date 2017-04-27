At 102.3 RadioFree KJLH, we’re celebrating celebrating Mother’s Day by looking for the “Picture Perfect Mom.”

So email us your favorite picture of you and your mom at [email protected]. We will post the pictures on our website.

We’ll choose an incredible picture and send the winners on an exciting trip to the Carribean!

We’re celebrating Mother’s Day … and gifting you with an incredible trip just for you and your mom.

We’re looking for the picture perfect mom … email your picture today … Happy Mothers Day from your family at 102.3 RadioFree KJLH!