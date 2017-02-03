President Trump Asks Everyone to Pray for Arnold Schwarzenegger and Blasts Him on Twitter

President Donald Trump asked for prayers for Arnold Schwarzenegger during the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington Thursday, then tweeted Friday morning that Schwarzenegger “did a really bad job as governor of California” but is “even worse” as the host of “The Celebrity Apprentice.”

The prayer request and tweets steam from the fact that the producer and creator of “The Apprentice,” Mark Burnett, decided to go with Schwarzenegger as Trump’s replacement as host of the reality TV show. Burnett, who was in the audience, introduced the president.

Schwarzenegger did respond in a video via twitter, suggesting the two trade places, with the president returning to TV because “you’re such an expert in ratings” and Schwarzenegger taking over the presidency so that “people can finally sleep comfortably again.”

Politico.com