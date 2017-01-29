Proven Achiever: Areva Martin

Television Personality, Attorney, Civil/Human Rights Advocate, Author

Areva is known to audiences across the country for her hard-hitting commentary and regular appearances on network and cable stations from ABC to CNN. She is a go-to commentator for Dr. Phil, ABC World News Tonight and Good Morning America and is a recurring cohost on TV’s Emmy award-winning syndicated daytime talk show The Doctors. As a CNN legal and political contributor, she consistently weighs in on breaking news with an emphasis on compelling legal, political, women’s and celebrity issues. Her unique ability to go to the heart of matters in a commanding, yet passionate, manner and her great popularity with the media and worldwide audiences is why she is often referred to as “America’s Advocate.”

Areva is also a multi-award winning civil rights attorney and advocate who has been featured on the pages of publications ranging from Redbook, Parenting to Ebony for her advocacy on behalf of victims and the “underdog.” Throughout her career, Areva has been a strong advocate in promoting diversity, inclusion and equity. She has been recognized for her distinctive work on behalf of women and children with many national and state awards including the Los Angeles County Woman of the Year Award, L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth and Impact Awards, KCET Local Hero Award, Ford Foundation Unsung Hero, Farmers Insurance Living Legends Award and the California Legislative Black Caucus Civil Rights Leadership Award, James Irvine Foundation Leadership Award to name a few.

A graduate with honors from Harvard Law School and the University of Chicago, she is the founding and managing partner at Martin & Martin, LLP, one of LA’s premiere female and African American owned law firms. Areva has been consistently identified as one of LA’s top attorneys including being selected as a Southern California Super Lawyer every year since 2014, a distinction reserved for the top five percent of the attorneys in the state.

She is the founder and President of Special Needs Network, Inc., a Los Angeles based non-profit organization created specifically to raise awareness of issues that impact individuals with autism and related disabilities living in underserved and marginalized communities. Areva has raised millions of dollars for autism, served more than 40,000 families, spearheaded major state legislation, and is leading the organization on a campaign to build the state’s first-ever autism medical health home for kids as a part of the historic Martin Luther King Hospital health campus.

Areva is the author of two books, Journey to the Top, a popular career guide for professional women and The Everyday Advocate: Standing Up for Your Child with Autism and Other Special Needs (Penguin 2010), a regularly used reference book for parents and professionals. In 2018, she will release her third book, Make it Rain: How to Use the Media to Revolutionize Your Business and Brand (Center Street).

Areva lives in Los Angeles with her husband and three children. A lover of all things social media, she is an avid runner with a passion for 10k races.