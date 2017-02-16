Proven Achiever: Wendy Raquel Robinson

Actor, Producer, Director, Entrepreneur

One of the most talented, beautiful, professional actors in the entertainment industry, Wendy Raquel Robinson is a Best Actress NAACP Image Award recipient, known for her groundbreaking roles as ambitious leading women on television. She is also a successful business owner of Amazing Grace Conservatory, a theatrical training institute in Los Angeles, California. A cum laude graduate of Howard University, Robinson’s artistic background in acting, directing, writing, and choreographing displays her passion for performing arts. She continues to strive for excellence in her career as an artist, scholar, and mentor.

Robinson is known as one of Hollywood’s busiest actors in the industry and lets no grass grow under her feet. She has a few projects under her belt that include, Comedy Central’s new scripted Motor City comedy series, “Detroiters,” executed produced by Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video and Jason Sudeikis (“Saturday Night Live”), for a recurring on the 10-episode series; Columbia Pictures feature film, “Flatliners,” starring Kiefer Sutherland, Ellen Page and Nina Dobrev, set for release this summer; and she has teamed up again with film director Chris Stokes’ as actor and Producer for his latest project, “Boy, Bye.”

Robinson is well-known as “Tasha Mack,” the feisty, sexy, single mom-manager of a professional football player for nine seasons on the CW and BET’s “The Game”; and as the “no-nonsense diva principal, ‘Regina Grier’ on the “The Steve Harvey Show” for six years. She secured a role making her the first African American actor to portray Disney’s, iconic villain, Cruella DeVille, for the Disney Channel’s, “Descendants,” directed by the Emmy Award-winning director and choreographer Kenny Ortega (“High School Musical,” “The Is It”). The movie was ranked the #1 cable TV movie of 2015 and #1 cable telecast among kids and tweens.

Shortly after the season finale of BET’s “The Game,” it didn’t take long for Robinson to get back in the swing of things and return to cable television. She became a series regular on TV One’s new, fresh, generational comedy, “Here We Go Again” that received impressive ratings during its mid-season run. That same year, Robinson was featured in the hilarious feature film, “A Weekend With The Family” opposite Marques Houston, Karrueche Tran, and Clifton Powell.

Robinson’s additional film credits include “Miss Congeniality”, “Something New,” “Rebound,” “Two Can Play That Game,” to name a few and her other television credits include roles on ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” Nickelodeon’s “See Dad Run,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine,” “The Parkers,” “One on One,” ABC’s hit animated show, “The Proud Family,” the Fox animated show, Family Guy; Fox’s variety sketch comedy show, “Cedric the Entertainer Presents!” and NBC’s “Minor Adjustments.”

Robinson is credited with amazing stage performances that include JeCaryous Johnson’s “Things Your Man Won’t Do”; “Extremities,” directed by Brent Jennings, where she gave a riveting performance in the story of an intended rape victim; Eric Jerome Dickey’s novel, “Cheaters,” opposite recording artist, Brian McKnight, and received rave reviews for her performance to sold-out audiences across the country. Additional theatrical performances include “The Vagina Monologues” (V-Day L.A.), “Black Woman’s Blues,” “Agnes of God,” “A Midsummer’s Night Dream,” “The Colored Museum,” and “Vanities” for which she won a NAACP Theatre Award for Best Choreographer and Best Actress Nomination.

Robinson, with her incandescent personality and upbeat spirit has been the recipient of various awards for her acting. She has received many accolades for her outstanding entrepreneurship from various dignitaries. Her passion for educating youth interested in the performing arts allowed her and the late Tracy Coley to create a platform for youth, and they co-founded Amazing Grace Conservatory in 1997.

Next year marks a huge milestone for Wendy Raquel Robinson and Amazing Grace Conservatory (www.amazinggraceconservatory.org). She and her staff are currently celebrating 20 years of servicing youth ages 5-18 years old in the Los Angeles community. This is her passion and purpose – working with and educating youth in the performing arts. The mission of Amazing Grace Conservatory is “to train and develop emerging artists and at-risk youth in the performing arts by offering well-rounded, culturally enriching educational programs in an environment that is nurturing for their personal, artistic and professional growth.” Robinson has renewed the lives of thousands of youth in Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. Hearts are healed, lives are changed at AGC, to learn more watch https://youtu.be/9QyJTcxeufA

Robinson continues to reveal the myriad of talents she possesses, through hosting opportunities such as: Hosting the 2015 Soul Train Post-Show, 2012 BET Awards Post-Show, 40th Anniversary of the Freedom Awards (Memphis); two-time Co-Host of the Los Angeles “Gospel Goes to Hollywood”; Co-Host for “The Steve Harvey Morning Radio Show” and “The Tom Joyner Morning Show; “All-State Gospel Superfest” in Baltimore, Atlanta, and Chicago, just to name a few.

Wendy is no doubt, a force to be reckoned with and is ready to take on any challenge. The sky is the limit and the boundaries are infinite for Wendy Raquel Robinson.