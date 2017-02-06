Rep. Maxine Waters gets Real About Wanting to Lead Trump to Impeachment

Rep. Maxine Waters took to twitter last week stating that her “greatest desire was to lead @realDonaldTrump right into impeachment.”
Then, during an interview on CNN Monday, the California Democrat called the president “questionable” and stated his actions are “leading himself” to possible impeachment.
When asked about her statements at a news conference Mrs. Waters said, “I have not called for the impeachment yet. He’s doing it himself.”
A White House official called her comments an example of “extreme rhetoric from a completely out-of-touch party.”
