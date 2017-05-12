102.3 Radio Free KJLH and Warner Brothers R&B sensation Gallant are giving you a chance to see Gallant open for John Legend not once but twice!

Here’s what you’ve got to do …

LISTEN: for a snippet of Gallant’s smash single “Weight in Gold”

Dial 520 KJLH: Be the 23rd caller and you’ll win tickets to see Gallant with John Legend on Monday, May 29th at the Greek Theater!

Qualify for the ultimate grand prize concert experience upgrade

Your grand prize package will include:

VIP Tickets to the Santa Barbara show at The Bowl on Thursday May 25

RoundTrip for two on the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner” to Santa Barbara

Hotel for One night in Santa Barbara

Car service from the train station to the Santa Barbara Bowl and back to the hotel after the concert

VIP Tickets to the Greek Theater show in Los Angeles on Sunday May 28th

Car Service to and from the Greek

Yes … Show so nice, you have to see it twice … Gallant and you exclusively on 102.3 Radio Free KJLH Check out the video from his smash single heard exclusively on 102.3 RadioFree KJLH!